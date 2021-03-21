Kerala Assembly Elections | BJP’s musical campaign

The commercials, each about a minute in length, take a dig at the “flawed policies” of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come out with a handful of commercials and a theme song to pep up its election campaign in Kerala. The commercials, each about a minute in length, take a dig at the “flawed policies” of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan C. N. released the ten commercials and the theme song on Friday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had launched the BJP’s election slogan Puthiya Keralam Modikoppam (the new Kerala stands with Modi) during his visit to Thiruvananthapuram on March 7.