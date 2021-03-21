Kerala Assembly Elections | AAP missing in action in Kerala

Even amidst the din created by new political formations-turned-political parties fielding candidates in numerous constituencies in Ernakulam and Central Kerala, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is missing in action in the State. The party has not fielded even a single candidate in any of the 140 Assembly seats. The coordinator of AAP’s State election committee P.C. Cyriac said, “The party is not contesting the Assembly polls now, as its recently reconstituted State committee has just now launched the revamp of the party structure.”

He said that Kerala will in all probability have to go to the polls yet again in 2024, since it is in serious debt trap and whichever government takes charge in May 2021 will not be able to carry on beyond 2024, when there will be a financial collapse. This will necessitate fresh elections. “We will be strong enough to give a good fight by then,” a confident Mr. Cyriac said.