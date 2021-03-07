  • The Series

Kerala Assembly elections 2021: Constituency Watch

In This Series
&nbsp;

A UDF bastion that went the LDF way last time

&nbsp;

Vallikkunnu, an IUML bastion by default

&nbsp;

Will the CPI(M) continue its winning streak in Koyilandy?

&nbsp;

When Kuttiyadi constituency witnessed a break from the past

&nbsp;

Equations could see a change in Kasaragod
&nbsp;

In Thiruvambady, small margins are the big concern

&nbsp;

When UDF lost its upper hand in Mananthavady

Vadakara, a socialist bastion with Marxist vote base

&nbsp;

Aluva remains a traditional Congress citadel

A stencil specialist preparing campaign materials for various political parties at Valiyangadi in Kozhikode on Friday.

Kondotty, an IUML fortress that is hard to breach
&nbsp;

Shifting loyalties with a tilt towards Congress

&nbsp;

Twists and turns of Alappuzha’s poll graph

In Muvattupuzha, unpredictable shifts in voting patterns
&nbsp;

Where polls are special for many reasons
Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
In This Series
A UDF bastion that went the LDF way last time
Vallikkunnu, an IUML bastion by default
Will the CPI(M) continue its winning streak in Koyilandy?
When Kuttiyadi constituency witnessed a break from the past
Equations could see a change in Kasaragod
In Thiruvambady, small margins are the big concern
When UDF lost its upper hand in Mananthavady
Vadakara, a socialist bastion with Marxist vote base
Aluva remains a traditional Congress citadel
Kondotty, an IUML fortress that is hard to breach
Shifting loyalties with a tilt towards Congress
Twists and turns of Alappuzha’s poll graph
In Muvattupuzha, unpredictable shifts in voting patterns
Where polls are special for many reasons
TRENDING TODAY