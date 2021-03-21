Kerala

Kerala and the CoLeBi alliances

In every other election in Kerala, CoLeBi (short for Congress-League-BJP) alliance surfaces. This time too, it is no different, though people have long forgotten the maverick political experiment against the Left-led coalition in Beypore assembly and Vadakara parliamentary constituency in 1991 elections.

While the late K. Madhavankutty, former principal of medical college stood as the alliance’s independent candidate in Beypore, it was former Advocate General the late M. Ratna Singh in Vadakara. Both lost the polls.

BJP leader P.P. Mukundan, who was then the party’s organising secretary, was instrumental in forging the alliance for securing a seat in the Assembly at that time. But now, RSS ideologue R. Balasankar has raised a suspicion that the BJP has a tacit understanding with the CPI (M) in the coming polls.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
