Kanji vellam, samosa and more: Food choice of campaigners

Masks adorning the necks instead of covering the nose and mouth. ‘Parippuvada’ and ‘kattan chaya’ giving way to ‘samosa’ and ‘soda naranga vellam’. Bursting crackers despite making tall claims to protect the environment.

The election campaign in Ernakulam amidst the blazing sun offers myriad expressions and emotions. Fears that the pandemic may take the sheen off electioneering faded after watching the excitement of party workers. A journey along with the campaign team of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Aluva and Angamaly revealed that masks remain static at the level of the neck of most of the participants.

Jose Thettayil and Roji M. John, candidates of the Left and the UDF in Angamaly, start their day by wearing masks. But they were often found either lowering it or keeping it aside while seeking the blessings of the voters. The candidates said that they had no other option but to do so, especially on occasions when the voter in front of them is not wearing a mask.

K.V. Sabu, candidate of the National Democratic Alliance in Angamaly, makes it a point to remind the party workers to spray a disinfectant on the microphone before delivering his speech.

Having lots of water and adequate food top the agenda of the preparations ahead of a day’s campaigning. Breakfast is often ‘idli’ along with ‘vada’ and piping hot milk tea. The ‘parippuvada’ and ‘kattan chaya’ combo made popular by actor Sreenivasan’s character of a Left supporter in the movie Sandesham has given way to fruit juices, ‘lime soda’, ‘sambharam’ and ‘samosa’.

Shelna Nishad, LDF independent candidate in Aluva, carries hot rice water in a flask while Congress candidate Anwar Sadath is fond of having several glasses of lime water with salt. Lunch is often served at the house of a party worker. ‘Fish curry meals’ is the most popular item in the lunch menu. The popular biriyani is almost off the menu as the election observers keep their eyes open for possible breach of the limit on campaign expenses.