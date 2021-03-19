Joseph starts campaign in Thodupuzha

KC leader recovers from COVID-19

P.J. Joseph, Kerala Congress chairman, started campaigning in the Thodupuzha constituency on Friday, after recovering from COVID-19.

Mr. Joseph is the UDF candidate here while K.I. Antony of the Kerala Congress (M)is the main opponent. The NDA candidate in Thodupuzha is Shyamaraj.

Symbol issues

In the past one week, Mr. Joseph’s son Apu Joseph and Kerala Congress district president M.J. Jacob were managing the poll campaign since he was recovering from COVID-19. On Friday, Mr. Joseph interacted with the public. He said that poll symbol-related issues would not affect the prospects of the party candidates.

Till recently, Mr. Joseph had led a faction of the Kerala Congress (M). The High Court had allotted the poll symbol and name to the faction of KC(M) led by Jose K. Mani. Mr. Joseph’s faction then merged with the Kerala Congress led by P.C. Thomas. Poll symbol has been missing from the campaign materials of the Kerala Congress.