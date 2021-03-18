IUML nominates Independent in Perambra

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has nominated an Independent, C.H. Ibrahim Kutty, an NRI businessman, philanthropist and social activist, to contest from the Perambra Assembly segment.
His candidature was announced by party State president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal. Mr. Kutty was considered after the local leaders of the party recommended his name in Perambra.
However, the imbroglio over the Perambra seat in the Congress party remained unsolved with local leaders planning to field a rebel candidate. These leaders have been opposing the decision of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to offer the seat to the IUML under the seat-sharing arrangement in the United Democratic Front (UDF)
Their contention is that the Kerala Congress (M) was contesting the seat for long. The Congress party should contest the seat after the Jose K. Mani faction deserted the UDF, said P.P. Ramakrishnan, a former president of the Congress mandalam committee.
