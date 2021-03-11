It’s poll campaign mode in Alappuzha

Candidates of the LDF and the BDJS have begun campaigning for the Assembly elections

While the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has announced its candidates for eight of the nine Assembly constituencies in the district, the United Democratic Front (UDF) is expected to declare its candidates in the coming days. The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has so far announced three candidates.

The candidates of the LDF and the BDJS have begun campaigning for the polls, which will be held on April 6.

In the LDF, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] is contesting in six seats, the Communist Party of India (CPI) in two and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in one. On Thursday, election convention of Thomas K. Thomas, NCP candidate in the Kuttanad constituency, was inaugurated by Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran. The election convention of P. Prasad, CPI candidate in the Cherthala constituency, was inaugurated by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac.

Other LDF candidates — P.P. Chitharanjan (Alappuzha), H. Salam (Ambalappuzha), U. Prathibha (Kayamkulam), Saji Cherian (Chengannur), Daleema Jojo (Aroor) and M.S. Arun Kumar (Mavelikara), all of the CPI (M) — have also hit the campaign trail. Meanwhile, the CPI is yet to finalise its candidate for the Haripad constituency where Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress will be seeking re-election.

Among the BDJS candidates, Aniyappan will seek people's mandate from Aroor, while P.S. Jyothis and Pradeep Lal will contest from the Cherthala and the Kayamkulam Assembly constituencies respectively.

In 2016 Assembly polls, the LDF won eight seats in the district. The UDF had to settle for Haripad, where Mr. Chennithala emerged victorious.