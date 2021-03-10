INL announces two candidates

The Indian National League (INL), an ally of the Left Democratic Front, announced here on Wednesday two of its three candidates for the upcoming Assembly election.

While Ahammad Devarkovil, INL national general secretary, is the party candidate in the Kozhikode South, A.P. Abdul Wahab, party State president, will contest in Vallikkunnu in Malappuram.

The party's candidate for the Kasaragod constituency will be announced on Thursday, a press release issued by the INL State committee here informed.

The press release said that the party national president Muhammed Sulaiman announced the names of the two candidates based on unanimous decision of the party State parliamentary board.