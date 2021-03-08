In the driving seat of a one-of-a-kind election

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 March 2021 23:49 IST

‘The challenges are humongous’

As Kerala braces for the April 6 Assembly polls, election officials are locked in a tight race against time and COVID-19. The pandemic has transformed the way elections are conceived and organised, which poses novel challenges for the election officials, said Additional Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kerala, Teeka Ram Meena.

“The situation in 2021 is very different from that of earlier elections. The Election Commission has amended many guidelines to facilitate a safe election in view of the pandemic,” Mr. Meena, who had also helmed the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as CEO, told The Hindu.

From establishing thousands of auxiliary pollings booths to introducing postal ballots for additional categories to organising COVID-19 kits, and finding additional manpower, the challenges posed by COVID-19 are humongous, he said.

The 40,771 polling booths needed this time are almost ready, he said. The Election Commission’s decision to limit the number of voters to 1,000 per booth required Kerala to come up with 15,730 auxiliary booths. All the booths need to be on the ground floor.

Auxiliary booths

“Finding space for the auxiliary booths is a big challenges. The first priority is to accommodate the auxiliary booths in the same building as the main booth. If there is no room, a temporary structure can be erected on the premises. The Election Commission has provided a model. We have left it to the District Collectors to decide,” Mr. Meena said.

COVID-19 kits for the personnel containing masks, face shields, gloves, PPE kits, soap and thermal scanners will be provided at all booths. Orders have been placed with the Kerala State Medical Services Corporation for the kits. The COVID-19 guidelines for the 2021 Assembly polls, a slim, book developed in conjunction with the Health Department, will govern the healthcare side of the polls. “The EC is satisfied with the plan,” Mr. Meena said.

Four lakh personnel

As COVID-19 patients will be allowed to vote in the final hour, every booth should have five PPE kits each for polling officials. Finding enough personnel to man the booths poses another challenge. The requirement has shot up from 2.31 lakh last time to 3.5 lakh. “We have prepared a list of four lakh people which include 30% reserve personnel. We are also taking people from Central government institutions,” Mr. Meena said.

Arranging postal ballots for multiple categories including 80-plus and differently abled voters and COVID-19 patients and notified essential services is another challenge. The routine work of preparing the integrated voters’ list and incorporating additions is also in progress.

Crowd control, perhaps, offers the biggest challenge of all. The Union Home Ministry had written to poll-going States to restrict the number of people at gatherings, given the threat posed by COVID-19. Recently, Mr. Meena also had written to the Chief Secretary seeking urgent measures in this regard. “In every district, venues have been specially identified for holding election-related meetings,” he said.