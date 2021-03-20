In need of a doseof local workforce

Working conditions should be upgraded to attract local youths

The State government has been receptive to the tourism industry’s demands for creating requisite infrastructure in destinations and in rolling out a ‘futuristic and progressive’ tourism policy in the past five years.

The industry is hopeful that the next government will address core issues such as granting of industry status, opportunities to do travel trade business, steps to attract the best talents, and initiatives for the welfare of the workforce in the hospitality sector.

Despite challenges such as Cyclone Ockhi, two devastating floods, and outbreaks such as Nipah, the government was accommodative of the tourism industry’s various demands on the excise policy, pressuring the Centre to bringing down the GST slab from 28% to 18%, domestic power tariff to homestays, support to Kerala Travel Mart, Kochi Muziris Biennale and rolling out of the Champions Boat League, says Dileep Kumar P. I., CEO, Intimice Hospitalities.

‘Negative impact’

“The COVID-19-induced lockdown has crippled the tourism industry leaving hundreds jobless and plunging entrepreneurs into crisis. We are yet to bounce back. The government came up with soft loans for the industry, but that did not take off due to the hurdles put up by the financial institutions,” says E.M. Najeeb, chairperson, Confederation of Kerala Tourism Industry.

Echoing the view, Abraham George, Kochi-based tour operator and member, State Tourism Advisory Council, says that assurances by those in power are confined to speech and due priority has not been accorded to the tourism sector.

“All sectors have opened up and even second shows have commenced in cinema halls. But, certain restrictions such as quarantine on domestic tourists still continue here. This gives the State a negative image. Ten States now want their residents to furnish RT-PCR negative certificates upon their return from Kerala. How will domestic tourism take off ?” Mr. George asks.

Employment generator

“The Health Department which is creating roadblocks for domestic tourist arrivals should remember that 23% of GDP comes from tourism and that the sector is the largest employment generator,” Mr. Najeeb says. With no clarity yet on foreign tourist inflow, the industry is banking on domestic tourists.

Mr. Dileep says that though Kerala has one of the highest unemployment rates among educated youth, the tourism industry, even during its good days, was struggling to get quality manpower, especially in jobs that require direct interaction with the public.

A large number of other-State workers have been rendered jobless by the pandemic and the industry has not been able to replace them with good talent within the State.

Job conditions

Attractive job conditions on a par with global standards, as is the case with new generation industries like BPO, IT and ITES, are missing in the industry.

“We are not demanding concessions on repayment of loans taken by us. But, we want opportunities to do business and this is possible only if restrictions are lifted,” says Mr. George.

“Good governance, benevolence, and non-partisan treatment of all citizens is what we look forward to from the new government,” adds Mr. Najeeb.