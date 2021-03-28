In Koduvally, fronts exude confidence

UDF candidate M.K. Muneer meets a senior voter during his campaign at Chundakkunnu in Koduvally constituency.

28 March 2021 01:56 IST

Former minister M.K. Muneer takes on sitting MLA Karat Razak

If the candidate is a singer, the biggest task for the person is to woo voters with a song during public campaigns. For United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate M.K. Muneer, it is seemingly an engaging task as he finds pleasure in singing and enjoys the instant feedback. ‘Madhurikkum Ormakale...’, the classic song that he sang during a recent campaign in the Koduvally Assembly constituency, still resonates in the ears of many.

“Bloom where you are planted is my political approach and I am optimistic of fulfilling my party’s expectations,” says Dr. Muneer, who travels in an open campaign vehicle to greet his voters. He says the residents of Koduvally are convinced about his welfare-oriented actions and that he does not want to unleash personal attacks against rival candidates.

For many, Dr. Muneer’s entry to Koduvally from Kozhikode South came as a surprise. His identity as the son of former Chief Minister C.H. Mohammed Koya and his experience as a minister in the last United Democratic Front government are the biggest highlights for his poll campaigners. “Those who portray me as an outsider should at least have a look at the welfare projects I sanctioned for Koduvally during my stint as Minister for Social Justice,” says Dr. Muneer.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) campaigners, however, are not upset with the entry of a VIP candidate.

Sitting MLA and LDF candidate Karat Razak says the development projects worth ₹1,232 crore implemented in the constituency during the last five years are enough to win the voters’ hearts. “This is my home ground where I am strong and I have nothing to be worried about guest candidates,” he says. Mr. Razak reiterates that the LDF government’s pro-poor approach and welfare schemes will help it have a grand victory.

For the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the fight in Koduvally is mainly to prove their vote share.

NDA candidate T. Balasoman interacting with voters at Thamarassery.

Its candidate, T. Balasoman, says Koduvally has become a hub of gold smuggling activities, unaccounted money exchange and drug trafficking. He says the LDF and the UDF are equally responsible for the dangerous transition of the area.

“The poor segment of voters has already identified the truth and they will respond suitably in this election,” says Mr. Balamohan. He makes it clear that the NDA is not eyeing a great victory, but aims to give a democratic shock to both the rival fronts by improving its vote share.