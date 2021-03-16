In Ernakulam, both fronts have a point to prove

In 2019, T.J. Vinod managed to defeat LDF candidate by a small margin

When he began formally campaigning on Sunday, T.J. Vinod, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in Ernakulam constituency, may have struggled to shrug away memories of a rainy day in 2019.

Two years ago, on a day when it rained heavily and the majority of voters chose to stay indoors, the voter turnout in Ernakulam dropped to an all-time low of 56%. The results delivered a shock to the UDF as Mr. Vinod managed to get past his nearest rival by a margin of just 3,673 votes, the lowest winning margin for a Congress candidate from the UDF stronghold. Despair gripped the Left Democratic Front (LDF) camp as they lost the seat between the cup and the lip.

This time, Mr. Vinod has a point to prove. He needs to impress his political rivals as well as his detractors in the party with a convincing margin to prove that the lacklustre win of 2019 was just one freak political incident, influenced by bad weather.

Meanwhile, the LDF has fielded publisher Shaji George, a former vice president of the Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council, hoping to wrest the seat from the Congress. The onerous task of improving the show awaits Mr. George, a well-known face in the constituency. Mr. George has the early bird advantage as the LDF announced his candidature last week and he was quick to begin door-to-door campaign. His campaign was inaugurated by Finance Minister and CPI(M) central committee member T.M. Thomas Isaac.

Though Mr. Vinod had been busy with the groundwork for weeks, he formally launched his campaign on Sunday after the party released the list of candidates from New Delhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Padmaja S. Menon, the State secretary of Mahila Morcha, to contest from Ernakulam. This is the debut contest of Ms. Menon to the Assembly though she had tested her political fortunes by contesting the civic polls.

Electoral history favours the UDF in the constituency as the LDF has succeeded only twice - first in 1987 and then in 1998 - to get its nominees elected.