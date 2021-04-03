Idukki could see some intense fights

LDF holds 4 of the 5 segments, but LS, local body poll results keep UDF buoyant

Both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) are going all out to pocket the five constituencies in Idukki district — Thodupuzha, Udumbanchola, Idukki, Peerumade, and Devikulam. Presently, the LDF has four seats, with Thodupuzha, won by P.J. Joseph, being the sole consolation for the UDF.

Mr. Joseph, who represented the Kerala Congress (M) in 2016, won with the highest margin of 45,587 in the State. The party split, with the Jose K. Mani faction shifting to the LDF camp. Mr. Joseph is contesting under the banner of the Kerala Congress and his main rival is KC(M)’s K.I. Antony. P. Shyamraj of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also hopeful as the municipal area has a strong presence of BJP supporters.

The result of a direct fight between the Kerala Congress factions is keenly awaited in Thodupuzha, where Mr. Joseph has won in nine of the 10 elections he contested. In the last Lok Sabha and local body elections, the UDF had a clear majority in Thodupuzha.

In Udumbanchola, sitting MLA and Electricity Minister M.M. Mani of the CPI (M) has E.M. Augusty of the Congress as the main opponent. Santhosh Madhavan is the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate. Twenty-five years ago, Mr. Mani was defeated in the segment by Mr. Augusty. In the last election, Mr. Mani won by a margin of 1,109 votes against Senapathy Venu of the Congress.

Trade union leaders

Like Udumbanchola, Peerumade has a large population of estate workers. E.S. Bijimol of the Communist Party of India (CPI), who represented the constituency for three consecutive terms, had a narrow victory margin of 314 votes against Cyriac Thomas of the Congress last time. Mr. Thomas is now pitted against Vazhoor Soman of the CPI. The BJP has fielded Sreenagari Rajan here. The contest is Peerumade is among trade union leaders.

Devikulam, the only reserved constituency in the district, will see a fight between two newcomers — A. Raja in the LDF camp versus the UDF’s A. Kumar. Mr. Raja is the DYFI State committee member and Mr. Kumar, a block president of the Congress. For the past three terms, S. Rajendran of the CPI(M) represented the constituency. The nomination of the AIADMK candidate, a constituent of the NDA, was rejected, prompting the coalition to support Ganeshan, an Independent. He is now the NDA nominee. The UDF won with a considerable margin in the Lok Sabha and local body elections here.

Idukki, like Thodupuzha, will see a direct fight between the two Kerala Congress parties — Roshy Augustine of the KC(M) and K. Francis George of the KC. Sangeetha Viswanathan is contesting in the NDA ticket.

Upper hand

Though the Idukki constituency is considered a Congress seat, in the last local body elections, the LDF had an upper hand. The UDF had maintained its lead in the Lok Sabha elections.