Ibrahim Kutty is the richest candidate in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

23 March 2021 23:03 IST

With just ₹14,508 in hand, K.M. Abhijith is the poorest

United Democratic Front-backed Independent candidate in Perambra Assembly constituency C.H. Ibrahim Kutty, with assets worth ₹7.86 crore, is the richest candidate in Kozhikode district.

Congress candidate and Kerala Students Union State president K.M. Abhijith contesting from the prestigious Kozhikode North segment is the poorest candidate in the fray. His has only ₹14,508 with him.

In his affidavit submitted to the returning officer, Mr. Kutty said that his own assets were worth ₹6 crore, and the remaining moveable and immoveable assets belonged to his wife.

Advertising

Advertising

The second richest candidate is Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) nominee and incumbent legislator Parakkal Abdulla in Kuttiyadi. He has shown total assets worth ₹6.35 crore.

Next in the list is UDF candidate in the Elathur assembly segment Sulfikkar Mayuri with ₹4.93-crore assets.

The crorepati candidates of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) are Thottathil Raveendran (₹4.21 crore); Ahamed Devarkovil (₹4.07crore); A.K. Saseendran (₹2.06 crore); P.A. Mohammed Riyas (₹1.82 crore); Kanathil Jameela (₹1.9 crore); P.T.A. Rahim (₹1.2 crore), and Manayath Chandran (₹1.95 crore).

Congress candidate and actor Dharmajan Bolgatty contesting from Balussery has assets worth ₹2.74 crore, while K. Praveen Kumar of the Congress in Nadapuram has assets worth ₹1.14 crore.

IUML leader M.K. Muneer in Koduvally has shown assets worth ₹4.34 crore, while the IUML’s contestant in Thiruvambady C.P. Cheriya Mohammed has shown ₹1.15 crore-worth assets. IUML candidate Noorbina Rasheed has assets worth ₹1.41 crore.

The only BJP crorepati candidate is Navya Haridas, a councillor of Kozhikode Corporation, contesting from Kozhikode South segment. She has assets worth ₹1.15 crore.

The wealth of candidates include movable and immovable assets of their spouses as well.