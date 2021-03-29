Hindu Parliament to support UDF

KOTTAYAM

Hindu Parliament, a collective of different Hindu organisations in the State, on Monday announced that it would resort to tactical voting in the upcoming assembly elections in favour of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

In a statement, C.P.Sugathan, State Secretary of the outfit said after due consultations with its member organisations, the collective has set its eyes on ousting the Left Democratic Front (LDF) from power to ensure a safe future for Kerala. It further decided to extend support to the Democratic Social Justice Party candidate in Guruvayur and P.C.George in Poonjar.

Attributing the anti- LDF stance to the injustice meted out to the Sabarimala devotees, the organisation also registered its strong opposition to a reported plan by the BJP to demolish the UDF system for once and all by ensuring victory to the LDF this time. “The destruction of the UDF, however, will put the future of Hindu-Christian communities at great risk,” noted the statement.