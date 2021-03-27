Kerala

Govt. hoarded foodgrains during pandemic: Chennithala

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is playing politics with the distribution of foodgrains to poor children in the State, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Chennithala said the government had hoarded foodgrains for the past several months and was trying to distribute it now with an eye on the Assembly polls. “The government has the mentality of black marketeer. It did not distribute rice to schoolchildren between September 2020 and March 2021. When COVID-19 was wreaking havoc and the people were in need, it hoarded foodgrains. Now it is trying to distribute food materials to students to unduly influence the electorate. What is the difference between black marketeer and Pinarayi Vijayan?” he asked.

Recently, Mr. Chennithala had petitioned Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena to prevent the distribution of food materials to students, withhold distribution of Vishu special food materials, and stop the government from disbursing the social security pension for April and May till the polling is over.

Code violation

The Leader of the Opposition said the government was blatantly violating the model code of conduct. “We are not opposed to the distribution of food materials and social security pension, but it should be done after April 6. In 2016, when the United Democratic Front government distributed free rice and drinking water, the Election Commission prevented it citing the model code. Later when a special Cabinet meeting urged the Election Commission to review its decision, Mr. Vijayan criticised the government stating that the government was showing intolerance to the Election Commission. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government should understand that all norms related to the Assembly polls are applicable to it too,” he said.

Alleging a deal between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mr. Chennithala called Mr. Vijayan a ‘BJP agent.’ He said Mr. Vijayan had struck an alliance with the BJP with the help Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

