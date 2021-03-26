Kerala

Govt. a failure on development front: Chandy

The Left Democratic Front government is a total failure on the development front, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy has said.

Addressing Janasabdam, a meet-the-press programme organised by the Thrissur Press Club on Friday, he said the development score of the State in the past five years was zero.

“When each government steps down from power after five years, there will be some major development projects to its credit. For example, Nedumbassery airport, Kaloor stadium, and Goshree bridges during K. Karunakaran’s tenure. Overbridges and other development projects in Thiruvananthapuram by A.K. Antony. But the LDF can’t claim any such projects. They even couldn’t finish the projects initiated by the previous UDF government,” he said.

Responding to the LDF claims about kits and other welfare measures, Mr. Chandy said it was the UDF that first introduced free kits during festival seasons and free ration for BPL families. The LDF, which stopped free ration when it came into power, had reintroduced them recently ahead of the elections, he alleged.

“The Congress has the best team of candidates this time with 55% youth and new faces,” he said. When asked about opinion polls that predicted continuation of the LDF rule, he said he had faith only in people’s verdict.

Referring to a question about the Crime Branch report in the solar scam, Mr. Chandy said he was not much concerned about the case as he had not done anything wrong.

The statement by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders that if they get 35 seats they could form the government was a challenge to democracy. “It is shocking that they dare to make such a statement in a State like Kerala. They are ready to try any dirty trick.”

Responding to former MP P.C. Chacko’s allegation that the Congress was not effectively resisting the BJP surge, he asked who could resist the BJP better than the Congress. The Left parties and the V.P. Singh’s Jana March were the reason for the BJP, which had just two members in Parliament, reaching power in the country, he said.

