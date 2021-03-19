Fronts turn to laity for upper hand in Thiruvambady

Kozhikode

19 March 2021 23:58 IST

LDF fields young face from settler family, offers tough challenge to rival fronts

By fielding Linto Joseph, a young candidate from a settler farmer’s family, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has offered the toughest challenge to rival fronts in Thiruvambady.

The prime objective of the LDF is to improve on its thin victory margin in the last election and retain the constituency as an unshakable red fortress.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) hopes to evoke a favourable response from the Thamarassery Diocese, which enjoys an indisputable hold over the settler laity.

Advertising

Advertising

Though the UDF leaders are in touch with the diocese, the entry of a youth from the settler farmers’ belt with local administration experience and cordial relationship with the Church has emerged as a matter of concern for them. Moreover, the UDF’s reluctance to consider a candidate who meets the preferences of the diocese also remains a hurdle.

At the same time, the stance of the Jamaat-e-Islami will be crucial for both the fronts. UDF campaigners believe that their candidate C.P. Cheriya Mohammed will be able to take advantage of the ‘pro-UDF stance’ of the Jammat-e-Islami faction. Also, Mr. Mohammed’s image as a seasoned teacher will win him many personal votes irrespective of political differences, they believe.

For Linto Joseph of the LDF, his image as an active youth volunteer contributes to his confidence factor. His role as the president of Koodaranhi panchayat has also helped him prove his efficiency in a short span of time. LDF campaigners believe that he can truly be a successor to George M. Thomas with his cordial relations with the Church. Besides, the entry of the Kerala Congress (M) doubles their confidence.

The increasing voting percentage is a huge relief for the BJP in Thiruvambady. By fielding Baby Ambat, the party hopes to get more share of settler farmers’ votes. It also pins hopes on the backing of pro-BJP laity organisations. Last time, the BJP had increased its vote share from 3% to 6%, surprising their opponents.

As the victory margin is thin, candidates of the three fronts are giving priority to personally meeting the maximum number of voters and settle inner party disputes over candidate selection in an amicable way. The victory margin of the LDF’s George M. Thomas against his UDF rival V.M. Ummer last time was just 3,008 votes. In 2011, it was the UDF’s C. Moyinkutty who trounced Mr. Thomas by just 3,883 votes. The constituency, earlier believed to be a UDF fortress, witnessed a change with the entry of the CPI(M)’s Mathai Chacko in 2006.