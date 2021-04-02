Fronts go all out to win hearts as election frenzy peaks in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

02 April 2021 23:05 IST

Promises galore as parties present their dream projects before voters in rural areas

With just two days left to wind up the frenzied campaign, candidates in the rural constituencies of Kozhikode are now focussing on presenting their dream projects before voters. Innovative election manifestos now top the campaign trail, opening room for debates. Campaign managers are also ready with their social media teams to battle it out further in the cyberspace and test voters’ response.

In Koduvally Assembly constituency, the United Democratic Front (UDF) promises an overall development covering five sectors — education, sports, health, agriculture, and tourism. Opening a fashion institute is one of the dream projects mentioned in the UDF’s election manifesto, which was released in the constituency on Friday. Meanwhile, youth empowerment is the thread of the final phase campaign of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Koduvally.

In Balussery, the UDF is focussing on the scope of tourism development, which according to the front, was the worst-hit area during the LDF regime. The entry of a film personality into the fray has bolstered its confidence. At the same time, the LDF highlights its candidate as one of the emerging young leaders who is passionate about taking forward the LDF government’s pro-poor initiatives in the constituency.

Advertising

Advertising

Wooing voters

For the LDF campaigners in Thiruvambady, attracting voters through face-to-face campaigns tops the priority. They have already covered all tribal settlements, colonies, and backward areas promising residents that the front stands by them in crisis. For the UDF, the strategy is highlighting their candidate’s image as a respected teacher. In many locations, it has worked well by drawing large number of students to electioneering.

In Kuttiyadi, highlighting the achievements of the sitting MLA tops the UDF’s campaign strategy. Campaign materials are seen aplenty in every nook and corner of the constituency reflecting the feel of the fever-pitch campaign. Meanwhile, the Left focusses on highlighting the achievements of its candidate who was formerly the president of the Kozhikode district panchayat. They say that the competition is between an experienced people’s representative and a businessman-turned politician, and that the voters can easily take a decision.

Top priority

For the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the priority is to reduce the vote percentage of the two fronts. Promotion of the Centre’s welfare schemes is part of their agenda in the constituencies, where the front has been improving its vote share consistently.