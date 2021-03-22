Four withdraw nominations in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

22 March 2021 19:51 IST

Two from Ettumanur and one each from Changanassery and Poonjar

As many as four out of the 70 persons who had submitted their nominations for the assembly elections in Kottayam, withdrew from the contest on Monday

According to officials, two candidates from Ettumanur and one each from Changanassery and Poonjar withdrew their nominations on the final day. The withdrawal of nominations by the BDJS candidate in Ettumanur and the BJP candidate in Poonjar follows an agreement struck within the National Democratic Alliance.

Of the remaining 66 candidates, as many as 19 including Mani C. Kappan in Pala and Lathika Subash in Ettumanur are contesting as Independents. Ms.Subash, who contests as a Congress rebel in Ettumanur, has been allotted the poll symbol of autorickshaw.

As per the updated list of the Election Commission, Kottayam has a total of 15.93 lakh voters across its nine assembly segments. Of this, 8.15 lakh are women while 10 voters belong to the transgender community. With 1.89 lakh voters, Poonjar has the highest number of voters while Vaikom, with 1. 64 lakh voters, has the lowest.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, none of the 39 candidates in the fray withdrew their nominations on the final day. Of these, as many as 12 including the namesakes of the UDF candidates in Adoor and Aranmula assembly segments, are contesting as Independents. The candidates fielded by the three major coalitions- UDF, LDF and the NDA, are contesting under their respective party symbols.

The district has a total of 10.54 lakh voters and of this, 5.53 lakh are women while seven belong to the transgender community. With 2.37 lakh voters, Aranmula has the highest number while Ranni accounts for the lowest number with 1.93 lakh voters.