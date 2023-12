December 25, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Four Congress workers suffered hack injuries when they were attacked by a gang at Kannadi near Palakkad on December 25.

Those injured were Vineesh, Renil, Amal, and Sujith. They said they were attacked by a five-member gang that came in a car. However, they could not identify the assailants.

Police said the attack was suspected to be in connection with a money lending gang.