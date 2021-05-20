For second year, Kottiyoor temple festival begins without public participation

Vaisakha Mahotsavam rituals to be held in accordance with COVID-19 norms

Considered one of the biggest temple festivals in the Malabar region, the Vaisakha Mahotsavam at Kottiyoor temple commenced on Thursday in the absence of the public for the second consecutive year.

Every year, the festival draws a huge crowd during the May-June period. But following the outbreak of the pandemic last year, restrictions were imposed on the conduct of the festival.

With no respite in COVID-19 cases, the restrictions will continue this year as well. District Collector T.V. Subhash issued an order permitting the conduct of the Vaisakha Mahotsavam and related rituals by following stringent norms and regulations laid down by the State.

As per the order, the main function in the temple will be restricted to a few groups that perform the rituals, including the offering of ghee and tender coconut water on various days. Not more than five people will be allowed to take part in the rituals.

The Collector ordered that those attending rituals must undergo RT-PCR test and have a COVID-negative certificate. The names of those participating should be registered with the grama panchayat secretary and Kelakkam Station House Officer. People above 60 and below 10 would not be allowed to take part, said the order.

K.P. Mohandas, official of the Kottiyoor Devaswom, said the festival was celebrated from the Chothi asterism in the Malayalam month of Edavam to the Chithira asterism in Midhunam. It commences with the neyyattam ritual on ‘Swati Day’ in Edavam and concludes with thrikkalashaattu. The procession held in connection with the festival with two elephants carrying the idols of Lord Shiva and Parvathi was cancelled, he added.