Kerala Assembly Elections | Flex board of P. Jayarajan appears in Dharmadam

23 March 2021 12:58 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting from the constituency.

Huge flex boards, with the picture of former CPM Kannur district secretary P. Jayarajan with slogans ‘We are Sure PJ’, have appeared in the Dharmadam constituency where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting.

The flex board that has been set up under the name ‘Poralikal’ has come upon the roadside of R.V. Motta in Dharmadam constituency. Instead of the LDF’s election campaign slogan ‘Yes for Sure LDF’, the board is promoting ‘We are sure PJ’ with a big picture of P. Jayarajan, instead of Mr. Vijayan and LDF symbol.

Interestingly, the CPIM not giving Mr. Jayarajan a ticket to contest in the election had disappointed his supporters. They came out in the open and took the issue on social media to criticise the party for evading him an opportunity to contest. They appeared in the name of a Facebook page PJ Army.

However, Mr. Jayarajan had stated that the PJ Army campaigns were being carried out on social media without his knowledge or consent and had threatened to take legal case against them.