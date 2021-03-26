Final voters’ list out in Alappuzha district

ALAPPUZHA

26 March 2021 22:44 IST

9,32,176 females, 8,50,720 males and four transgenders

As per the final voters’ list published by the Election Commission, 17,82,900 people in the district are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Assembly polls to be held on April 6. Among them, 9,32,176 are females, 8,50,720 males and four transgenders.

With 2,13,618 voters including 1,12,942 females and 1,00,676 males, the Kayamkulam constituency tops the list. It is followed by Cherthala with a total of 2,13,276 voters including 1,10,367 females and 1,02,909 males.

In the Chengannur constituency, there are 2,06,858 voters including 1,09,884 females, 96,973 males and one transgender.

Of the total 2,04,536 voters in Mavelikara, 1,09,258 are females and 95,278 are males.

There are 2,01,990 voters in the Alappuzha constituency. They include 1,04,206 females and 97,784 males. Among the 2,00,005 voters in Aroor, 1,02,615 are females and 97,390 are males.

In Haripad, 1,96,024 voters including 1,03,938 females, 92,083 males and three transgenders are eligible to cast their vote. Of the total 1,78,623 electorate in Ambalappuzha, 92,191 are females and 86,432 are males.

There are 1,67,970 voters in Kuttanad including 86,775 females and 81,195 males.