Fight is between CPI(M) and Cong.: Mullappally

Thiruvananthapuram

18 March 2021 19:19 IST

Intra-party bickering won't disadvantage Congress fortunes

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran appears a driven man. He stewards arguably the most powerful outpost of the Congress in the South.

With barely 19 days left for the Assembly polls, Mr. Ramachandran sounded weighed down by the consuming task of steering the party to victory against what political opponents portray as very long odds.

Mr. Ramachandran faces a well-entrenched LDF and an emergent BJP. Identity politics has influenced the electoral landscape colossally. It has often manifested as indecisiveness and delay in Congress's candidate selection.

Mr. Ramachandran also had to contend with factional bickering and intra-UDF disputes.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ramachandran said the real fight was between Congress and CPI(M). The BJP was merely an interloper.

Mr. Ramachandran denied the Congress had given the kid-glove treatment to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Congress working president K. Sudhakaran had floated the idea of a face-off with Mr. Vijayan. However, he hesitated at the last minute. The KPCC has asked Mr. Sudhakaran to name a candidate for Dharmadam.

Seat-sharing issues

Mr. Ramachandran said disagreements in the Congress were muted affairs than the raucous mutiny over seat-sharing in the CPI(M) and the BJP. CPI(M) cadres rebelled against the party leadership for two consecutive days in Kozhikode.

The revolt in the BJP broke out into the open in Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram. RSS theoretician R. Balashankar accused the BJP State leadership of striking a tacit electoral understanding with the CPI(M) against the Congress. BJP State president K. Surendran and national executive member Sobha Surendran sparred openly over the Kazhakuttom seat, he said.

The CPI(M) had scripted the former Mahila Congress president Lathika Subash’s “tonsure act” in front of the KPCC headquarters. The AICC had surmounted factional pressures to infuse the candidate list with fresh blood, Mr. Ramachandran said.

Candidate selection

The party had factored in caste and communal equations and the generational shift in candidate selection. It has posited an alternative path to achieve development. The Congress had promised to defend the faith of believers irrespective of their religion, he said.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka would spearhead the penultimate round of the Congress’s electoral campaign in Kerala. Their presence would tip the balance in favour of the UDF.