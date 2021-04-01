Ernakulam poll buzz hits fever pitch

NDA candidate Padmaja S. Menon seeking votes.

Kochi

01 April 2021 09:26 IST

UDF hopes to retain seat as LDF leaves no stone unturned to wrest it back

“Do you remember me? I was there at St. Paul’s College when you were there,” asked a tall Andrews, who had anxiously been waiting to meet his college-mate.

T.J. Vinod, the UDF candidate from Ernakulam Assembly constituency, looked at the middle-aged man as Mr. Andrews lowered his face mask. A broad smile flashed across the face of Mr. Vinod as he recognised his college-mate, at a narrow ally at Madavanathazham near Pachalam.

After exchanging pleasantries, Mr. Vinod, clad in starched, sparkling white shirt and dhothi, moved on quickly as a Seva Dal volunteer announced the arrival of the candidate through a hand-held mike in Malayalam and Hindi.

Kajal Salim, a Congress councillor and Smrithi Haris, a Congress worker, introduced the candidate to residents. A few party workers, including Rinu Paily, the Mandalam president of the Indian Youth Congress, accompanied him.

Wooing voters

With one week left for the polling, campaign in Ernakulam has reached the fever pitch as every candidate is striving hard to woo voters.

“I am seeking another term as a legislator. I have proposed an urban transport model connecting road, rail and water networks, which would make urban transport a smooth affair,” said Mr. Vinod.

“This time, we expect around 70% voter turnout, which will ensure us an impressive win,” said Mr. Vinod, while adjusting the tricolour shawl wrapped around his neck. During the 2019 bypoll, only 56% of voters exercised their franchise.

Wearing a white t-shirt with photos of Shaji George Pranatha, the LDF candidate, and a football, his election symbol, printed on it, Vipin, an employee of the Cochin Shipyard, and his friends quickly converted thoroughfare that passes through Velleparambu colony near Foreshore Road into a football field.

They put on display their dribbling skills, while waiting for the candidate.

E.M. Sunilkumar, a former councillor of the Kochi Corporation, oversaw the preparations for the reception.

Someone ignited firecrackers as Mr. George arrived at the place in an open vehicle. Mr. Vipin and his friends moved ahead of the candidate as they exchanged short passes with the football.

In his short address, Mr. George sought support for ensuring the continuity of the Left Democratic Front government. Before getting back to the vehicle, he also sought the blessings of a few elders who were present there. Earlier, a group of autorickshaw drivers accorded Mr. George a reception near Lakshmi Hospital.

“These workers, who take care of the polling booth in the area, have already completed three rounds of house visits,” said Mr. Sunilkumar.

Enthusiastic workers

Union Minister V. Muralidharan gave the required impetus for the campaign of the NDA candidate Padmaja S. Menon by participating in a roadshow from Menaka Junction to Kaloor. Waving flags and shouting slogans, scores of enthusiastic party workers joined the event as the candidate waved at the passers-by.