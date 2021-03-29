Ensure flawless distribution of postal ballots: Meena

Directive follows Peravoor MLA’s complaint

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena has directed District Collectors and returning officers to ensure that the procedures related to postal ballots are executed without any scope for complaint.

The instruction was issued following a complaint lodged by Peravoor MLA Sunny Joseph regarding the distribution of postal ballots in the constituency. Mr. Meena has directed the District Collector, Kannur, to urgently investigate the complaint and submit a report.

The Collectors, who are acting as the District Election Officers, and returning officers should also ensure impartiality in the postal ballot process, the CEO said.

Postal ballots are distributed to absentee voters by a team consisting of polling officials. The category comprises those above the age of 80, persons with disabilities (PwD), and COVID-19-positive and quarantined electors. Once the votes are cast, the ballots are returned to the officials. The exercise began on Friday.

Bogus votes

Meanwhile, steps are been taken to prevent bogus votes in the April 6 polls, election officials here said. The High Court had directed the CEO to ensure that voters with multiple entries in the electoral rolls cast their vote only once.

As part of identifying multiple entries, booth-level officers (BLOs) have been carrying out physical inspections at the field level. The booth-wise lists of multiple entries will be distributed to the presiding officers to prevent bogus votes on April 6, the official said. Booths where large-scale discrepancies are noticed in the rolls will be equipped with webcasting/CCTV surveillance if they are not already marked for surveillance.

Last week, the CEO had ordered an investigation in all 140 constituencies and asked the Collectors to submit their reports by Tuesday.