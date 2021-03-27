Kerala

Electioneering peaks in Aluva, the traditional Congress stronghold

The winding paths leading to the sleepy Parambussery are bordered by lush vegetation. A senior citizen who seemed to have just come out of his slumber was eager enough to show the way towards the inaugural point of the UDF election campaign on Friday.

The 8-km drive from Athani junction in Nedumbassery came to a halt around 8.30 a.m., as enthusiastic Congress workers helped in spotting a parking space. The face of a 13-year-old standing close to the announcement vehicle brightened up when campaign managers offered T-shirts with the portrait of the UDF candidate printed on them.

As crackers burst, Congress candidate and sitting MLA Anwar Sadath took charge of the microphone. “I had the opportunity to take the lead in constructing nearly 40 homes under the Ammakilikoodu housing project for the needy. The Aluva constituency has witnessed development worth ₹600 crore since 2016. Development and care will be our motto,” he says. Expecting a hat-trick win, Mr. Sadath climbed the steps of his open campaign vehicle before seeking the blessings of an aged woman.

It is 10.15 a.m., and anxious LDF workers at Chengal in Kanjoor panchayat are busy calling up their comrades accompanying the front’s candidate while reminding them not to stretch the schedule. “The campaign team should have been here by 9.30 a.m.,” one of them says. A local LDF leader turns eloquent as he rides on the pre-poll surveys and achievements of the Left government, keeping onlookers engaged.

A few minutes later, Shelna Nishad, the Independent candidate of the LDF, arrives in an open vehicle. “Please do not forget that football is my symbol. Your vote will help me in shaping up a new Aluva,” she says before walking towards the nearby shops to shake hands with women and the elderly.

At Keezhmadu panchayat, the campaign vehicles of the BJP candidate are neatly parked. After over three hours of meeting voters, party candidate M.N. Gopi and his team are having a short break. “We are having a quick breakfast. Party workers are upbeat, and we hope to improve our vote share,” says Mr. Gopi.

The pilot vehicle is on its way to the next campaign point as the announcer unleashes his anger against the Left government. “They [the government] came with a promise of making everything right. At the end of the day, nothing has changed,” he says.

Related Topics
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

K.M. Abhijith tops list of Kozhikode candidates with criminal cases

Kerala Assembly Elections | Call for firm resolve to implement industrial policies

Kerala Assembly Elections | State will pay dearly if LDF gets another shot at power: IUML leader

Final voters’ list out in Alappuzha district

Kerala Assembly polls | Cong. complains to EC about ‘bogus voters’ in electoral list

Kerala Assembly Elections | Rahul Gandhi says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is ‘driving a car without fuel’

Kerala Assembly Elections | More States will emulate Kerala: Raja

Kerala Assembly Elections | Development is the poll plank of fronts in Kundara

Kerala Assembly Elections | Amid sparring, Malampuzha candidates display rare camaraderie

Kerala Assembly Elections | LDF should come to power to protect Kerala’s constitutional rights: Sitaram Yechury

Kerala Assembly Elections | LDF government a failure on development front: Chandy

Kerala Assembly Elections | ‘Deal’ allegation hangs over Chengannur electioneering

After initial hiccups, Kuttiyadi turns a battlefield for fronts

Kerala Assembly Elections | Taking surveys with a pinch of salt

Kerala Assembly Elections | New government needs to ensure better infra for farmers

Kerala Assembly Elections | Former allies in a pulsating face-off in Kaduthuruthy

Kerala Assembly Elections | Surveys buoy LDF, but UDF, NDA undeterred

Kerala Assembly Elections | ‘Loyalty’ factor may come into play in Idukki

Kerala Assembly Elections | A three-way, neck-and-neck tussle in Thrissur

Kerala Assembly Elections | LDF govt bucks national trend of falling development indices, says CPI general secretary D. Raja
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2021 2:04:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/kerala-assembly/electioneering-peaks-in-aluva-the-traditional-congress-stronghold/article34174070.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY