District records over 74.14% polling

Ernakulam constituency registers lowest voting percentage at 65

Ernakulam recorded 74.14% polling, as per data made available at 8.45 p.m.

The calculation is not inclusive of postal votes.

About 76.53% of male voters (9,91,308) and 71.85% of women voters (9,73,040), and 10 of the 27 transgender voters cast their votes across the 14 constituencies in the district in an election that was peaceful and free of any major incidents.

Kunnathunad constituency witnessed brisk polling and recorded 80.99% of voter turnout. The lowest voter turnout was in Ernakulam (65.91%). Most number of women (79.45%) voted in Kunnathunad.

After a mock polling at 5.30 a.m., polling began at 7 a.m. in all 3,899 booths in the district. Even before the mock polling was held, 12 faulty ballot units, 22 control units, and 24 VVPATs were replaced. During mock polling, 24 ballot units, 29 control units and 43 VVPATS developed snags and had to be replaced.

During the actual polling of votes, 11 ballot units, 11 control units, and 46 VVPATS were replaced following technical issues. A total of 5,062 votes were cast by people under the ASD category (Absentee, Shifted and Dead Electors) in the district. The highest number of votes in the category was recorded in Thripunithura (700 votes), while Kothamangalam recorded the least number of votes in the category (56 votes).

In remote polling stations, Thalumkandam in Kothamangalam recorded a turnout of 89.12%.