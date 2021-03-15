Dissent in Congress over Vattiyurkavu

Thiruvananthapuram

15 March 2021 03:54 IST

The Congress party, which is facing revolt in its ranks in various parts of the State regarding candidate selection for the Assembly election, has yet another crisis on its hands.

In Vattiyurkavu, a few Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) members and other local leaders are set to resign against the proposed candidature of K.P. Anil Kumar. The mandalam committee, which met on Sunday morning at the NSS hall here, passed a resolution against “parachuting in outsiders” as candidates in Vattiyurkavu.

A KPCC member told The Hindu that the mandalam committee had proposed the name of KPCC member D. Sudarsanan, who is the chairman of the committee and had served as the election committee chairman in the constituency for the past few elections. However, the names proposed by the leadership did not include anyone from Vattiyurkavu.

Advertising

Advertising

“The Congress leadership has been choosing people who do not live in Vattiyurkavu as candidates here for the past several elections. It seems the leadership is not keen on providing seats to anyone from the constituency. Some of the leaders and members are submitting their resignation in protest against this treatment,” he said. Those who will be submitting their resignations include Mr. Sudarsanan, KPCC member Sasthamangalam Mohan and others.