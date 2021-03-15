Dissent in Congress over Vattiyurkavu

The Congress party, which is facing revolt in its ranks in various parts of the State regarding candidate selection for the Assembly election, has yet another crisis on its hands.
In Vattiyurkavu, a few Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) members and other local leaders are set to resign against the proposed candidature of K.P. Anil Kumar. The mandalam committee, which met on Sunday morning at the NSS hall here, passed a resolution against “parachuting in outsiders” as candidates in Vattiyurkavu.
A KPCC member told The Hindu that the mandalam committee had proposed the name of KPCC member D. Sudarsanan, who is the chairman of the committee and had served as the election committee chairman in the constituency for the past few elections. However, the names proposed by the leadership did not include anyone from Vattiyurkavu.
“The Congress leadership has been choosing people who do not live in Vattiyurkavu as candidates here for the past several elections. It seems the leadership is not keen on providing seats to anyone from the constituency. Some of the leaders and members are submitting their resignation in protest against this treatment,” he said. Those who will be submitting their resignations include Mr. Sudarsanan, KPCC member Sasthamangalam Mohan and others.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath