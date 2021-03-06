Discontent in Congress over move to field Dharmajan in Balussery

Party workers want active leaders from constituency to be considered

A section of Indian National Congress (INC) workers has approached the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) opposing the move to field film actor Dharmajan Bolgatty in the Balussery Assembly constituency.

In a letter reportedly sent to KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, they claimed that the move would only weaken the Congress and kindle unrest among active workers.

The irked INC workers also argued that Mr. Dharmajan’s candidature would backfire as voters were aware of the police interrogation he had undergone in connection with the actress assault case. They also demanded that an active Congress leader from the constituency be fielded to fulfil the voters’ wish. The last time, the constituency was allotted to the Indian Union Muslim League candidate following a mutual understanding on seat-sharing within the UDF. Following the takeover of the reservation seat for Scheduled Caste by the INC, discussions were in favour of Dharmajan to contest from the seat.