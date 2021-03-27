Difficult to believe BJP’s ‘silly mistake’: Kanam

Party’s lack of candidates in three segments

It is very difficult to believe that a party that rules the country will make silly mistakes in nomination papers, Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Kanam Rajendran has said.

He was responding to a question at Janasabdam, the Meet-the-Press organised by the Thrissur Press Club on Saturday, about the impact of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not having candidates in three segments.

He said the election verdict would be an evaluation of the performance of the LDF government. Expressing confidence about the victory of the LDF, he said in the past five years, the State had witnessed ‘vindictive politics of the BJP government at the Centre.’

The Centre did not support the State even during calamities. When Kerala suffered ₹3,400-crore loss in Cyclone Ockhi, we got only ₹133 crore from the Centre. In the 2018 devastating floods, even the United Nations estimated a loss of ₹27,000 crore in the State. But the Centre’s allocation was ₹2,904 crore. When the State suffered a loss of ₹37,000 crore in the 2019 floods, we did not receive anything from the Centre.

Now, the representatives of the Union government are asking people to vote for them. People will repay them in the election, he said.

He alleged that the UDF did not support the government during crisis. “Now they are trying to stop distribution of free ration to 88 lakh ration card holders for Vishu in the name of model code of conduct.”

About the deep sea fishing deal, Mr. Rajendran said the government would not implement any project just because an official signed it. “After all, it was just an MoU, not a contract, and it was cancelled,” he said.