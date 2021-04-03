Development to be the focus in Ranni

PATHANAMTHITTA

03 April 2021 18:50 IST

LDF’s Pramod Narayanan, UDF’s Rinku Cherian and NDA’s K.Padmakumar battle it out in Sabarimala’s own constituency

Right from the beginning, electioneering in Ranni has been under the long shadow of the high-profile contest taking place in the neighbouring seat Konni, where the National Democratic Alliance looks to emerge as a strong third alternative on the back of the Sabarimala protests.

But in an election where Sabarimala once again becomes the overarching issue of the region, the focus should always have been more on Ranni. For, it is in this assembly segment where the Sabarimala temple is actually located.

The battle for the seat here, however, still appears a straight fight between the two conventional fronts—the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Riding high over its performance in the recent local body elections, the NDA too hopes on putting up a good show this time.

Though a red citadel represented by the CPI(M) since 1996 , the Left Democratic Front has fielded the Kerala Congress (M) leader Pramod Narayanan from the seat this time. The abrupt allotment of the seat to the latest partner raised a few eyebrows initially but the coalition has successfully overcome the inertia within its fold through systematic campaigning.

Development remains the key poll plank of the coalition here, as elsewhere in the district while it has also come out with a people's manifesto to address concerns raised by the voters.

The UDF, on the other hand, regards the election as its best chance to wrest the seat and has entrusted Rinku Cherian, son of the former legislator M.C.Cherian, with the task.

A popular face across the region, the young Congress leader has brought in the much-needed enthusiasm within the UDF while the entry of Rahul Gandhi to the campaign scene in the final phase has added to its confidence.

Though Sabarimala remains to be a key point of discussion, the UDF has put developmental imbalances and the administrative lapses of the LDF government in its priority list for electioneering. The margin of 7,824 votes that it gained in the assembly segment during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections too has raised the coalition’s expectations over the seat this time.

Meanwhile, the lack of experience will not be a hindrance for the NDA that has fielded Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) State vice-president K.Padmakumar from the seat once again.

The coalition, which enjoys a strong support base here, has obviously picked Sabarimala, Love Jihad and the welfare schemes rolled out by the Narendra Modi government as the central pillars of its campaign.

Of the 12 local bodies in the assembly segment, the NDA also holds power in one panchayat while it also possesses a handful of seats across the remaining local bodies.