Development is the poll plank of fronts

KOLLAM

26 March 2021 20:23 IST

While LDF cites the gains, UDF and NDA say not enough

Rival candidates seem sticking to a common refrain during their campaign trail in Kundara as they all consider the Assembly polls crucial.

J. Mercykutty Amma, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and one of the two women Ministers in the Left Democratic Front Cabinet, repeats it in front of a motley crowd flocking her. “When the world came to a standstill during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Left government handled it efficiently and made sure that the people are well taken care of. We are urging the people of Kerala to take up the historic mission and re-elect the LDF,” she says.

The Fisheries Minister, who has represented the segment three times, also lists out a spate of projects implemented in her constituency. She reiterates that Kundara has seen unprecedented development in the past five years and ticks off all positive changes in the sector while addressing cashew workers.

“Six thousand labourers were newly inducted into government-run factories, gratuity arrears were disbursed, and private processors were given interest-free loans to start afresh,” she says.

Livelihood issues

Livelihood issues to gaps in infrastructure and the recent deep-sea fishing row that rocked the State, United Democratic Front candidate and Congress leader P.C. Vishnunath covers a wide range of issues on the campaign front.

He observes that the world outside hardly has any idea of the plight of cashew workers, the majority of them women. “With six railway gates that remain shut 20 times a day, the area is suffocating,” he says.

The candidate also points out that all emergency services, including the Fire and Rescue Services and hospitals are on the other side, causing inconvenience to residents. A native of Kottarakara, he is also keen on reacting to the ‘outsider’ comments of his opponents.

“Instead of serious political discussions on the problems of cashew workers, fishers or the water scarcity in the constituency, they are indulging in such frivolous subjects,” he says.

Cashew sector

Vanaja Vidyadharan, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena district president and National Democratic Alliance candidate, says she has noticed an anti-incumbency wave in the segment. Voters are not in favour of the other front either, she says.

“Cashew labourers, who constitutes a major chunk of the population here, are in dire straits. The LDF government did not keep its promises and they are forced to remain in pitiable working conditions. I come from Punalur where cashew factories are not common and I was shocked to see the suffering of the labourers. Do you believe in the kind of development that doesn’t improve the living standards of commoners,” she asks.

The candidate says the NDA is definitely looking forward to making a solid headway in Kundara. “Voters want a change and only the NDA can provide that,” she adds.

The Kundara Assembly constituency, which includes Kottankara, Kundara, Elampalloor, Nedumbana, Perayam, Perinadu, and Thrikkovilvattam grama panchayats, has stood with both the LDF and the UDF in earlier elections. Though it is considered a Left bastion after back-to-back wins since 2006, unpredictable currents in voting pattern can influence the electoral verdict.