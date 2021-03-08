Decline in candidates filing I-T returns

The number of candidates filing Income Tax (I-T) returns seems to be on the decline in the State.
An analysis by the election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms of the compliance with tax filing by candidates reveals that there was a decrease of seven percentage points in 2016 compared with 2011. The data were compiled after analysing the self-sworn affidavits of 473 and 1,112 candidates respectively in 2011 and 2016. Only 286 (26%) filed the returns in 2016 and 143 (33%) in 2011. Fifty-three candidates who filed the returns won in 2016. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress had the highest number of candidates to file their returns in both 2011 and 2016. Nearly 30 candidates each belonging to these parties had filed their returns in 2011. The number went up to nearly 40 and 35 respectively in 2016.
Fifteen candidates of the CPI(M) filed the ITRs in 2011 while the figure in 2016 was nearly 20. Nearly 10 candidates of the IUML and the Kerala Congress (M) figured filed their returns in 2011. Six candidates of the CPI filed returns in 2011. In 2016, the number of Independent candidates filing the returns went up to nearly 20 against the five recorded in 2011.
Forty-three of the 143 candidates who filed the returns in 2011 declared assets worth over ₹1 crore. In 2016, nearly 130 of the 286 candidates who filed the ITR had assets worth over ₹1 crore and above.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath