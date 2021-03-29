Criminal cases galore against candidates

Election affidavits reveal most of them have been booked for destruction of public property

From cheating to molestation and engaging in unnatural sex and amassing wealth, several candidates who are in the fray are facing criminal charges.

A cursory look at the election affidavits of candidates revealed that most of them were booked for destruction of public property and causing obstruction in public thoroughfare.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act regarding a “contract entered into for unlawful gain” (SNC Lavalin case) among other cases. Though he was earlier discharged by a special court, a Special Leave Petition filed by the CBI against the discharge is pending before the Supreme Court, says the affidavit.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy faces a case of unnatural offences for voluntarily having carnal intercourse against the order of nature (Section 377) and for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (Section 420), among others.

BJP State president K. Surendran, who is contesting from the Konni and Manjeswaram constituencies, has the most number of cases. He has 248 cases booked against him for unlawful assembly, causing obstruction in public way, rash driving and most of them were booked during the Sabarimala protest organised by the Sangh Parivar against the Supreme Court order permitting the entry of women in Sabarimala. K.S. Radhakrishnan, the BJP candidate in Thripunithura, too has 211 such cases against him.

Actor Suresh Gopi, the BJP candidate in Thrissur, has been booked for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (Section 420 of IPC), forgery for the purpose of cheating (Section 468) and using as genuine, a forged document (Section 471).

The case against him is that he gave an address, which did not belong to him, and purchased an Audi car and obtained temporary registration from Puducherry. The actor thus caused a loss of ₹15.85 lakh to the State, according to the case details.

Jacob Thomas, the former IPS officer, who is contesting from Irinjalakuda as the BJP candidate, has been booked under the provision of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and for criminal conspiracy. He has moved the Kerala High Court for quashing the first information reports in the cases.

Former Minister A.P. Anilkumar, the UDF candidate in the Vandoor constituency, has been booked for assault or criminal force against women with the intent to outrage her modesty (Section 354 of IPC), for voluntarily having carnal intercourse against the order of nature (Section 377) and for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (Section 420).

P.V. Anwar, the LDF candidate in Nilambur, is facing the charges for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (Section 420).

M.M. Mani, the LDF candidate in Udumbanchola, in his affidavit, has stated that the Kerala High Court has stayed the proceedings against him in a case in which he has sought for discharge. The allegation in the case was that Mr. Mani and others, in pursuance of a criminal conspiracy, decided to kill Anchery Baby and another person and in furtherance of the conspiracy, shot Baby dead on November 13, 1982.