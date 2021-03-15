CPI(M) nominates Kunhammed Kutty in Kuttiyadi

Kozhikode

15 March 2021 18:57 IST

Party State committee endorses district committee decision

After digging in its heels following protests by its supporters, the CPI(M) has zeroed in on party district secretariat member and former Kozhikode district panchayat president K.P. Kunhammed Kutty to fight the Assembly polls from Kuttiyadi segment.

The development comes after the Kerala Congress (M) decided to withdraw its candidate from the constituency. Kuttiyadi was allotted to the KC(M) as per a seat-sharing pact in the Left Democratic Front (LDF). However, the arrangement had led to protests by CPI(M) workers in Kuttiyadi last week.

Initially, the CPI (M) leadership refused to bow to the pressures but eventually the KC(M) decided to return the seat to its senior partner in the coalition. The decision of the CPI( M) district committee was endorsed by the party State committee.

Advertising

Advertising

Incidentally, posters of Mr. Kutty had also appeared in Kuttiyadi seeking his candidature. Such a proposal was considered before the seat-sharing talks. Now like in the 2016 polls, it would be a direct fight between the CPI(M) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kuttiyadi.

Last time Parakkal Abdulla wrested the seat from CPI(M) in a keenly watched contest.

Open revolt

Earlier, the CPI(M) did not succumb to the open revolt by party cadres in Ponnani after the candidature of CITU leader P. Nandakumar was announced in that constituency. Party supporters took to the streets demanding that local leader T.M. Siddique be nominated in Ponnani.

At the same time, the CPI(M) withdrew the proposed move to field P.K. Jameela, wife of Minister for Law and Culture, A.K. Balan to field at Tarur assembly constituency. The party protesters had favoured a local leader V. Ponnukuttan but the State leadership nominated P.P. Sumod in the segment.