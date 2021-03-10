CPI (M) workers take out march in Kuttiyadi

Protest against decision to hand over Assembly seat to KC(M)

Hundreds of workers and supporters, including women of the CPI(M) took out a march in Kuttiyadi town here on Wednesday in protest against the decision of the party to offer the Kuttiyadi Assembly seat to its nascent partner, the Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)], for the upcoming elections.

The development comes close on the heels of the cadres taking out a similar protest march at Ponnani in Malappuram district on Tuesday against the State leadership’s selection of a candidate in the constituency.

Raising slogans against the decision, protesters assembled in front of the Kuttiyadi town panchayat office in the evening. However, none of the local leaders holding any position in the party apparatus was part of the agitation.

The march was a sequel to the posters favouring the candidature of former district panchayat president K. Kunhahamed Kutty appearing in different parts of the mofussil town on Tuesday. Also isolated incidents with fewer demonstrators were seen in some areas.

Trouble was brewing in the region ever since the seat-sharing process began in the LDF. The lower rungs of the party had been clamouring that the CPI(M) field its own candidate to recapture the seat it had lost to the IUML in the 2016 Assembly polls.

Protesters, however, refrained from criticising the CPI(M) leadership but wanted it review its decision on the seat. The grouse was that the local leadership had laid the ground work for campaigning for a party nominee.

They said that the constituents of the LDF had cornered the seats of Kuttiyadi, Vadakara and Nadapuram, all considered CPI(M) strongholds in Kozhikode districts. Kuttiyadi segment had witnessed a do-or-die electoral battle in the 2016 Assembly polls that resulted in the IUML nominee, Parakkal Abdulla, defeating CPI(M) nominee K.K. Lathika by a margin of 1,157 votes. Ms. Lathika, had won the seat by a margin of 6,972 votes against IUML’s Soopy Narikatteri in the 2011 polls.

Incidentally, Ms. Lathika, had won the Mepayyur Assembly constituency also against an IUML candidate by a margin of 15,887 votes in the 2006 polls. Mepayyur constituency ceased to exist after Kuttiyadi was carved out from this segment during delimitation.