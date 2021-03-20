Congress hopes for a hat-trick in Aluva

CPI(M) fields daughter-in-law of former Congress MLA, K. Mohammed Ali, as candidate

The battle for Aluva has shifted to top gear as the Congress remains hopeful of retaining its traditional citadel amid aspirations of the Left Front to wrest it back and expectations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to improve its vote share.

Anwar Sadath of the Congress, who had romped home twice since 2011, is seeking a third term while requesting the electorate a vote for continuing the developmental works carried out over the past one decade. “The segment has witnessed developmental initiatives worth over ₹600 crore in the past five years. The focus in the next five years will be on completing the pending works and exploring new avenues,” he said.

Some of the proposed works to be undertaken in the next five years include finding a solution to the drinking water scarcity in a few areas; more roads as per BMBC standards; and a super specialty block in Government Hospital, Aluva, he said. The Congress candidate, who won in 2016 with a margin of 18,835 votes against V. Saleem of the CPI(M), exuded confidence of increasing it this time.

Thirty-four-year-old Shelna Nishad brushed aside allegations of her lack of experience in politics by stating that people would vote for the developmental works of the Left Front government since 2016. An architect by profession, she had hit the headlines after the CPI(M) picked the daughter-in-law of former Congress MLA, K. Mohammed Ali, as its candidate. “I have taken up various active roles in my career,” she said.

Asked about her ideas on Aluva’s development, Ms. Nishad said the development focus had been on Aluva municipality alone for long. “This should change as the nearby panchayats must also receive the benefits of development. We require an integrated approach,” she said.

M.N. Gopi, the BJP candidate, claimed that the battle was between the UDF and his party while alleging that the Left Front candidate lacked local connect and support. “We have been increasing our vote share since the Assembly elections held in 2011. This time would be no different as there is resentment against the key fronts among the electorate,” he said.