Cong. stalemate over Irikkur candidate continues

‘A’ group threatens to field rebel candidate

The stalemate in the Congress over the party candidate in the Irikkur Assembly constituency continues after reconciliatory efforts by incumbent MLA K.C. Joseph, M.M. Hassan, United Democratic Front (UDF) convener, failed to assuage the discontent among a section of party workers over the leadership’s choice.

Mr. Joseph, who has represented the constituency for 39 years, and Mr. Hassan on Tuesday held discussions with the party leaders opposing the candidature of Sajeev Joseph, who is said to be a close confidant of AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

Leaders in the district who are associated with the ‘A’ group within the Congress remained adamant that they would field a rebel candidate if the party went ahead with the Mr. Sajeev Joseph.

Traditionally ‘A’ group

The Irikkur seat is traditionally allocated to the ‘A’ group which proposed Sony Sebastian as the party’s candidate.

After an initial round of discussion, Mr. Hassan and Mr. K.C. Joseph told the reporters that when the local leaders were informed that the party high command’s decision should be accepted, their response was that the sentiments in the constituency should be conveyed to the high command.

After the meeting failed, party workers belonging to the ‘A’ group held a special convention at Sreekantapuram here in the evening. Around 300 party workers reportedly attended the meeting.

The convention unanimously decided to ask the Congress high command to field Mr. Sebastian in the constituency. A 15-member committee has also been formed to discuss the issue.

Rejects offer

The ‘A’ faction leaders were adamant that they would take a strong stand if the high command did not heed to their demands. They said that the candidate in Irikkur was decided without considering the sentiments of the workers. They also rejected a compromise offer that Mr. Sebastian would be considered for the post of District Congress Committee president.

Meanwhile, the discord in Irikkur is feared to affect chances of the UDF candidates elsewhere in the district. The UDF camp feels that the election campaign in the district is now in disarray.