Cong., CPI(M) spar over NSS statement on Sabarimala

Thiruvananthapuram

07 April 2021 23:25 IST

The Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) continued to spar over whether Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair had crossed the line of political neutrality by purportedly batting for a regime change at the start of the polling for the Assembly elections on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, the NSS leadership appeared to maintain an impenetrable posture on Wednesday. It issued no press release or made any attempt to clarify Mr. Nair’s stance.

Law Minister A.K. Balan said Mr. Nair had played the Left Democratic Front false. His invocation of the Sabarimala issue as a negative against the government was shocking.

Mr. Nair had batted for the Congress and UDF leadership. He had abandoned the politically central position of the NSS. The Congress had warned of an election day bomb.

EC moved

The party knew it would come in the form of Mr. Nair’s partisan statement. Mr. Balan had moved the Chief Electoral Officer against Mr. Nair. He said Mr. Nair had portrayed the election as a contest between believers and non-believers.

CPI(M) acting State secretary A.Vijayaraghavan said the Assembly results on May 2 would prove Mr. Nair wrong. The NSS leader had no stranglehold over the Nair community. Electricity Minister M.M. Mani accused Mr. Nair of being politically partisan to the UDF. He said Mr. Nair had attempted to improve the Congress’s prospects on polling day.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala slammed the LDF for attempting to intimidate the NSS. The NSS leadership had articulated its time-honoured position on Sabarimala. It had not tried to woo voters for the UDF or dent the prospects of the LDF.

The LDF had authored its ruin by trampling on the faith of devotees. Voters had shown the LDF the door.

The CPI(M) had unleashed violence against its political opponents. Its bullying tactics had no place in democratic Kerala.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and BJP leader P.K. Krishndas also slammed the LDF’s attack on the NSS general secretary.