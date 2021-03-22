Cong, BJP have made adeal for polls: Pinarayi

KOTTAYAM

22 March 2021 20:26 IST

‘BJP has no candidates in three constituencies this time also’

Accusing the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of entering into a tacit electoral understanding, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the victory of BJP in the Nemom constituency during the 2016 Assembly elections was a manifestation of this deal.

Addressing media persons in Kottayam on Monday, Mr.Vijayan said both the winning and losing candidates have admitted in public that Congress traded its votes in Nemom.

“The deal was that Congress would help BJP to win from Nemom in return for a similar assistance to the UDF candidates in the neighbouring constituency. The revelations made by V. Surendran Pillai, the victim of UDF’s vote trade, has proven this deal,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Mr.Vijayan, while the BJP was trying to sabotage democracy through the purchase of votes, the Congress is also doing the same thing by selling its votes.

“That the BJP has no candidates in three constituencies this time also raises some suspicions on the existence of an unholy alliance. Some prominent Congress leaders who are contesting this time are attempting to win the election with the BJP’s support, which has fielded rather weak candidates in these seats. This will become more evident in coming days,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Vijayan also warned the LDF workers against being complacent with the pre-poll surveys released by a section of the media.

“Elections are political contests and the LDF should approach it with due seriousness. But at the same time, the surveys have also forced those who were vehemently opposed to the LDF to acknowledge the government’s achievements,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr.Vijayan sought to evade queries relating to the Sabarimala issue and the Nair Service Society’s attack on the LDF.