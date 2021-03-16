Compliance on green protocol to be ensured

Green polling booth model at Kollam collectorate inaugurated

As campaigning picks up pace, the district administration has put in place an elaborate system to ensure green protocol compliance.

District Collector B. Abdul Nasar on Tuesday inaugurated a green polling booth model at Kollam collectorate that uses only recyclable and biodegradable material to spread awareness.

He has also formed various monitoring and coordinating committees to encourage eco-friendly campaigning methods and prevent the use of banned products.

Junior health inspectors will be the conveners of ward/division level committees while panchayat/block/municipal/corporation secretaries will be in charge at respective local bodies.

Apart from enforcing green protocol during meetings, house visits and receptions, the committee will also make sure that COVID-19 guidelines are followed. Wall graffiti will be promoted and party leaders and campaign coordinators will be asked to opt for environment-friendly methods.

While the use of disposables and indiscriminate garbage dumping will not be allowed, the officials will visit party offices and booths to check if they are functioning in adherence to the protocol.

Measures will be taken to ensure that there are no violations during ‘kalashakottu’ and all campaign material will be handed over to the Haritha Karma Sena or other agencies for recycling under the supervision of committees.

The resource persons of the Haritha-Suchitwa Missions will be organising various events and competitions to spread awareness about waste processing and the importance of green protocol.

Bottled water will not be allowed in polling stations and only reusable glasses and food containers will be permitted. While the Health Department will be handling the processing of COVID-19 biomedical waste, two Haritha Karma Sena members will be deployed in every polling station to segregate biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste before handing it over for processing. The help of youth, cultural or voluntary organisations will be used of setting up model polling stations in every panchayat and Suchitwa Mission resource persons will be conducting training sessions for party and candidate representatives.