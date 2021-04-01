CM alleges bid to defame State, LDF

‘Opponents of development have united and are spreading false stories’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said opponents of development have united and are spreading false stories to defame the State and the Left Democratic Front.

Addressing a press conference in Kannur on Thursday, he said fake messages, copies of forged documents, and voice imitation were being used to spread false stories.

He said that in the past few days the top brass of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party were trying to portray Kerala as a corrupt State. Transparency International had found Kerala, governed by the Left Democratic Front, as the least corrupt State. However, it found Rajasthan, ruled by the Congress, the most corrupt.

He said the State was ahead in development and curtailing corruption. However, those involved in Bofors scam to 2G scam had come to Kerala and accused the government of corruption. The leader of a group involved in palmolein and titanium corruption cases had accused the government of corruption.

They were now threatening to close down the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). “What do they intend to achieve by targeting KIIFB? Does this mean that schools, roads, hospitals, and bridges in the State should no longer be developed,” he asked.

Mr. Vijayan said those behind the genocide in Delhi and Gujarat were coming to Kerala and talking about violent politics.

So far, the Opposition had not been able to prove any allegations against the government as credible. This reflected in a pro-LDF mass movement across Kerala and in turn in the election surveys.

Mr. Vijayan, responding to an allegation of Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala about the deep-sea fishing controversy, said Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan had ordered to cancel the memorandum of understanding. A report had also been submitted. Even the application for four acre for which the EMCC had not paid any amount had been cancelled. However, there was an attempt to mislead people claiming that the contract had not been cancelled.

On the double voter issue, Mr. Vijayan said he suspected the role of the Congress in deliberately adding voters on the electoral rolls.