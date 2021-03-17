Cloud of a ‘tacit deal’ over Chengannur

ALAPPUZHA

17 March 2021 23:11 IST

BJP leader R. Balashankar, denied seat, alleges understanding between his party and CPI(M)

The Chengannur Assembly constituency, which is set to witness a fierce triangular contest in the 2021 Assembly elections, is further in focus following allegations of a ‘tacit understanding’ between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue and BJP leader R. Balashankar dropped a bombshell on Tuesday stating that he suspected a ‘deal’ had been struck between the BJP State leadership and CPI(M) in Chengannur and a few other Assembly seats. Mr. Balashankar, co-convener of the BJP national training programme and its Publications Department, was widely tipped to contest on BJP ticket from the Chengannur constituency. He said that he was denied a ticket as part of the deal.

The BJP has fielded weak candidates in Chengannur and Aranmula seats, both considered ‘A’ class constituencies by the party, to ensure the victory of CPI (M) nominees there, expecting favours in return in Konni where BJP State president K. Surendran is in the fray, said Mr. Balashankar, former editor of the RSS mouthpiece Organiser.

On Wednesday, both the CPI(M) and BJP leaders pooh-poohed the charges. Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian, who is seeking re-election, said the CPI(M) had not reached any understanding with the BJP. “Chengannur, Aranmula and Konni are our sitting seats, and we are confident of retaining them. In Chengannur, the CPI(M) and BJP are in direct fight. We are fighting them all over the State and why should we strike a deal with them? In the local body polls, Congress was decimated in Chengannur. Mr. Balashankar made the comments to help the United Democratic Front,” Mr. Cherian said, adding that internal bickering in the BJP has started to come to the fore, which until now was swept under the carpet.

BJP district president and its Chengannur candidate M.V. Gopakumar termed the allegations baseless. “There is hardly any truth in it. This is a concerted conspiracy hatched at the Congress’s behest, which is fighting the election in a tie-up with the CPI(M),” Mr. Gopakumar said. The BJP district president said he climbed the party ladder from the grassroots.

Cong. cashes in

While both the CPI(M) and BJP rubbished the comments made by the RSS leader, the Congress is in no mood to give it a miss. “Our leaders have been talking about the secret pact between the CPI(M) and BJP. Mr. Balashankar’s revelations confirm a deal between the two parties. Let the people of the State evaluate it,” said M. Murali, the Congress candidate in Chengannur.

Chengannur, a traditional Congress bastion, turned red in the 2016 Assembly polls when K.K. Ramachandran Nair of the CPI(M) registered a shock victory. However, the biggest surprise of the election was the 42,682 votes garnered by BJP candidate P.S. Sreedharan Pillai who finished a close third.