Close contest on the cards in Chirayinkeezhu

UDF’s B.S. Anoop, LDF’s V. Sasi, BJP’s Ashanath G.S battle it out here

It is a little after 8 a.m., and a sense of anticipation hangs over Pallinada junction in Kadhinamkulam panchayat. A little behind schedule, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Chirayinkeezhu Assembly constituency B.S. Anoop arrives to kick-off his road show and receives a hearty welcome.

Ashanath G.S.

In a brief speech, Mr. Anoop expresses hope that everyone’s efforts and prayers would pay off with a UDF win. Further on at Channankara, he stresses his humble background to strike a chord with voters. He is one of them, he tells them.

Development or the alleged lack of it is the main plank of his campaign. “Look at the condition of roads, acute drinking water problems, lack of tourism development, and the abject condition of colonies. People will vote against the stagnation of development,”he says.

B. S. Anoop

There has been a slew of inaugurations before the elections but no actual work, be it the railway overbridge or the Kalagramam project. The coir sector has been suffering, he says, highlighting the need for a special package to revive the sector.

Left Democratic Front candidate V. Sasi is at the fag end of his campaigning in Mundakkal colony in Mangalapuram panchayat on Saturday morning.

Mr. Sasi, Assembly Deputy Speaker, is 100% confident of scoring a hat-trick here.

“But for a couple of PWD and rural roads, all other roads have been developed. Land acquisition for the railway overbridge has been completed and work tendered. The second phase of the taluk hospital upgrade will be completed in a year. One acre of land has been allotted for the UIT at Azhoor. We have also raised the demand for a government college in the constituency,” he says.

Atop an open vehicle, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashanath G.S. is on a whirlwind tour of Mudakkal panchayat. Women make up a good portion of those waiting for hear her speak, and she is heartened by their response.

A victory for the BJP is certain, she says, though refusing to put a number to the victory margin. Ms. Ashanath claims inadequate development in the constituency.