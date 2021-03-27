Chennithala’s mother figures twice on poll rolls

ALAPPUZHA

27 March 2021 23:38 IST

Official lapses alleged for double entry

Amidst the controversies over discrepancies on the voters’ list, the name of Devaki Amma, mother of Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, reportedly features on the electoral rolls in two places.

Her name appears on the voters’ list in Chennithala Thripperumthura grama panchayat in the Chengannur Assembly constituency and Haripad municipality in the Haripad constituency.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Chennithala said that lapses on the part of officials led to the double entry.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Chennithala, his mother, and other family members were voters of Chennithala Thripperumthura. Recently, the family, including Devaki Amma, transposed their votes to Haripad where his camp office is situated.

“When we transferred our votes to Haripad, we submitted an application requesting to remove our names from the voters’ list in Chennithala Thripperumthura. Names of all my family members, except my mother’s, were deleted from the list. I do not know why my mother’s name was not deleted. It is up for the officials concerned to clarify on the matter,” he said.

Mr. Chennithala said all double/multiple entries of voter names on the electoral rolls should be deleted. “Four lakh bogus voters have been added to the voters’ list. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is behind it,” Mr. Chennithala said.