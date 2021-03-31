Chennithala to publish the list of ‘fake voters’

Thiruvananthapuram

31 March 2021 19:35 IST

Public can verify list on https://www.operationtwins.com.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said he would publish the particulars of an estimated 4,34,000 bogus voters on the website https://www.operationtwins.com.

The Election Commission had told the High Court that it had detected only 38,000 persons with multiple electoral identities.

The public can verify the online list and provide information to the Election Commission, Mr. Chennithala said. The EC had failed in assessing the scale of voter fraud in Kerala. It had tasked block level officers to detect the organised wrongdoing. However, BLOs were restricted to their jurisdiction and could not see the scam that spanned constituencies and districts.

Mr. Chennithala said the number of people with multiple electoral identity cards could be higher than the total detected by him so far.

Mr. Chennithala said he did not see any point in insisting that voters with multiple identities depose that they would exercise their franchise only once. It would not stop the electoral fraud.

Unreasonable demand

It was unreasonable to expect that bogus voters would file affidavits. Some people have eight or more electoral identities, which they can exploit to case votes in different booths on polling day, he said.

The Election Commission should purge the electoral list of fake voters before the State goes to the polls on April 6, Mr. Chennithala said adding that the High Court decision on fake voters validated his complaint. He also welcomed the HC’s order to deploy Central forces to prevent bogus voting.

The Opposition did not want to disrupt the poll process. However, the government had used its supporters in service organisations to orchestrate the State-level electoral fraud, he said.

Mr. Chennithala also alleged extensive fraud in postal ballotting. Government servants used inducement and threat to coerce senior citizens to exercise their franchise favouring the LDF. The LDF pointedly ignored the EC directives. He said there were no strong rooms to keep postal ballots and the documents were immensely vulnerable to manipulation.